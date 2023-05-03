Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence & Says He’s ‘Feeling Blessed’ After Hospitalization: ‘Appreciate All The Love’

Nearly one month after Jamie Foxx was rushed to the emergency room, following a “medical complication“, the actor spoke out and said he “appreciates all the love” he’s been getting from family, friends and his fans. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram on May 3 and posted a message with the following words: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed”. Jamie has 16.2 million followers on the platform, and many took to the comments section to wish him well in his ongoing recovery.

Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean wrote, “Hey bro. Aj from Backstreet Boys my man your in my prayers day and night bro. Lets get you better and home,” while DJ Khaled and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey sent prayer hand and heart emojis.

Jamie also took to his Instagram Story to thank Nick Cannon for stepping in to host the new season of Beat Shazam — Fox’s musical game show that’s typically hosted by Jamie. Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, usually appears as the show’s DJ, but Kelly Osbourne will fill in for her for the time being. “Appreciate ya my boy,” Jame said on his Instagram Story before adding, “See [you] all soon”.

On April 12, Corinne revealed in a statement on Instagram that her dad had “experienced a medical complication” the day before. At the time, he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. And while Corinne’s message said that “due to quick action and great care,” Jamie was “on his way to recovery”, filming resumed and a stunt double stood in for him in the rest of his scenes.

In the three weeks that followed, it was reported that Jamie had been improving in the hospital while doctors ran more tests. However, fans began to worry again earlier this week, when some of Jamie’s longtime friends started asking for prayers. Fortunately, Jamie has now spoken out and seemingly confirmed that he’s improving.