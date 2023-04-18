Cameron Diaz Returns To Work On New Movie As Co-Star Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized

Cameron Diaz, 50, got back to work on her Netflix movie after her co-star Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized. Cameron was spotted filming scenes for Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17, six days after Jamie suffered a “medical complication” and had to be taken to the hospital, where he’s still recovering. Cameron had on a black sweatshirt with matching pants and pink glasses as she filmed the upcoming action-comedy flick with her young co-star McKenna Roberts. Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler also star in Back in Action, which is Cameron’s first movie since she came out of acting retirement.

The new photos of Cameron marked her first time back on set after Jamie’s medical crisis. Jamie’s daughter Corinne, 29, was the one to let fans know about her dad’s health condition on Wednesday, April 12, when she revealed that he’d sustained “a medical complication” the previous day. Jamie’s health scare didn’t occur on set, and he wasn’t transported to the hospital in an emergency vehicle, according to PEOPLE.

Jame was still in the hospital as of April 17, according to CNN, who reported that doctors were still performing tests on the Academy Award winner in a Georgia medical facility, and are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened” to him. Since Jamie’s hospitalization, many of his friends in Hollywood, including his two-time on-screen wife Kerry Washington, have sent their well wishes to the actor on social media.

Before Jamie’s medical incident, he and Cameron were seen filming their Netflix movie in the countryside of the UK for weeks. There were some reports from Daily Mail and The Sun regarding some on set drama with Jamie. The US Sun reported on Mar. 20, that someone on set, “tried to get access to £33,000 ($35k US) in cash from Jamie Foxx.” Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claimed that Cameron has allegedly not been having the best time returning to the set life. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” the outlet’s source claimed in regard to Cameron’s three-year-old son. “Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

Neither Jamie or Cameron have spoken out about the alleged on-set drama on their movie. Right now, all the focus is on Jamie hopefully making a speedy recovery after his medical scare.