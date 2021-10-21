Jamie Foxx’s Daughters: Meet His 2 Beautiful Kids Corinne & Annalise

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad to daughters Corinne and Annalise. Here’s everything to know about the award-winning actor and singer’s children.

Jamie Foxx is a proud parent. The award-winning actor, singer, and producer, real name Eric Bishop, 53, recently opened up about how he had no desire to marry or lead that “cookie cutter” life, revealing that his untraditional lifestyle has only strengthened his bond with his children. The Just Mercy actor has never been married, but has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, with former partners. While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on October 18, Jamie said his chosen path has allowed him to become closer with the kids.

“A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,” Jamie said, citing some of his friends’ failed marriages. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love. The pressure of me being married, I don’t think we’ve even had conversations about it. They just love their daddy, and I just keep moving.” Below is everything to know about Jamie’s two daughters!

Corinne Foxx

Born February 15, 1994 in Los Angeles, California, Corinne Foxx (real name Corinne Marie Bishop) is Jamie’s firstborn and oldest child. The actor welcomed Corinne with former partner Connie Kline, an Air Force veteran. The two had a brief relationship after meeting in 1993. She has followed in her father’s footsteps with a career in Hollywood, appearing in TV shows and films like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Beat Shazam, and Safety. In September, Corinne won an Emmy for outstanding variety special for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. Corrine also serves as a producer on her dad’s Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which was inspired by her own relationship with her father. “My dad is cool, but he also embarrassed me a lot through my teenagehood,” Corinne told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “So we basically wrote a show about it, and I got to cast a girl to play a younger version of myself, which is pretty cool.” On top of acting and producing, Corinne also co-hosts the podcast Am I Doing This Right? and runs a lifestyle website called Foxxtales.

Annalise Bishop

Born on October 3, 2008, Annalise is Jamie’s second and youngest daughter. He welcomed her with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis. The two were first linked in 2017. Given both of their private natures, it’s unclear when the duo split. As for Annalise, she’s multi-talented, just like her famous father. Jamie has previously revealed that the 12-year-old plays piano, guitar, and football. In a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2020, Jamie opened up about COVID-19 quarantine with his two daughters, revealing that he and Annalise connected through their shared love of music. “My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them,” he said. “She said, ‘I am going on tour with you.’ I am blessed, we are all blessed.” And in a recent interview with Good Morning America on October 18, Jamie gushed about Annalise’s football prowess. “Her last game before COVID, she was playing with the boys, she had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks,” Jamie said. Basically, don’t be surprised if she has a career in the arts or sports someday.

In his recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, the Girl Dad offered the ultimate piece of advice for all the other Girl Dads out there. “If you start early, Girl Dad, being a new dad, being able to talk about anything under the sun at the age of eight, nine, 10, when they are 18, 19, 20, they’ll say, ‘I can go to my dad and talk about anything,'” Jamie said. “It will pay dividends for the rest of your life.”