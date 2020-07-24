Usually, when Jamie Foxx hangs out with Kristin Grannis, their daughter, Annalise, is with them, but the young girl was nowhere to be seen when the ‘Ray’ star grabbed a bite with his ex in Malibu.

Jamie Foxx, 52, once again reunited with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, 43, on July 24, and did so without their daughter, 11-year-old Annalise Bishop. Over the past few months, Jamie has been spending time with his ex and their child, but it appears tonight was just an “adults only” event. After the two finished up their meal, the former couple exited Nobu and headed to Jamie’s car. The Academy Award-winner, wearing a facemask and a coat with a plaid hood, got into the driver’s seat and together, he and Kristin drove away.

This isn’t the only recent childless outing for these two. Jamie and Kristin were spotted going on a cruise around Calabasas Lake on June 26. The pair were seen laughing and smiling with others aboard his white boat, dubbed the “DJANGO,” after his 2012 film, Django Unchained. For this outing, they left the protective face gear – and their daughter – at home.

Though Jamie is notorious for keeping his personal life under wraps, 2020 has seen him spend more time with Annalise and Kristin in the public eye. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Analise and Jamie’s other daughter, Corinne Foxx, 25, joined their father for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was, perhaps, the highest-profile outing for the young Annalise, and she looked pretty cool at the event. She rocked some upscale streetwear while her father and sister kept it more formal.

After COVID, Annalise was seen more and more around her father. She made a surprise appearance during a YouTube Live session between Jamie and Carmelo Anthony in April. “My daughter, you know what Melo we just keep on working. We out here playing. Say, ‘Hi right there,’ he said to Annalise, as she was playing the piano. Proudly, Jamie boasted, “Not only can she play, but she hoops too, so shout out to the Melo fans.” A month later, Jamie, Analise, and Kristen decided to celebrate Memorial Day together. Jamie and his daughter were seen zipping around the waters in Malibu.

When not spending time with his ex or his daughter, Jamie has kept himself occupied by going to the gym. The actor has landed the role of Mike Tyson in a biopic of the boxing icon. During a recent episode of Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum, Jamie gave fans a look at his new, buff frame. “It’s changing the body. Top half,” he said, but admitted he’s been skipping leg day. “? “I ain’t got no legs, I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.”