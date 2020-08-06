Jamie Foxx Reveals How He’s Been Able To ‘Connect’ With Daughters Corinne, 26 & Annalise, 11, In Quarantine

Jamie Foxx shared the sweet ways he’s been able to bond and celebrate with his two daughters, Corinne and Annalise, while quarantining with his ‘whole family.’

Jamie Foxx, 52, has a lot in common with his two daughters Corinne, 26, and Annalise, 11! The Oscar-winning actor opened up about his children while chatting about quarantining with his “whole family” (he “hunkered down” with 15 people total) in a video interview with Entertainment Tonight, shared on Aug. 5.

Jamie, who has put out five studio albums since 1994, and his younger daughter have been “able to connect” through their mutual love of music. “My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them,” Jamie revealed while talking about Annalise. “She said, ‘I am going on tour with you.’ I am blessed, we are all blessed.”

Meanwhile, Jamie is celebrating the acting accomplishments of his eldest daughter, Corinne. The young actress starred in Live In Front of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times, which ABC re-aired in July. It earned four Emmy nominations that same month! The special recreated two episodes from two classic sitcoms from the ’70s: All In The Family and Good Times.

Jamie Foxx gave a warm shout-out to his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx (pictured above), after her show earned four Emmy nominations in July of 2020. Jamie welcomed Corinne with Air Force veteran Connie Kline. (AP Images)

“You know how this business is and how people struggle with rearing their kids in this sort of tumultuous business. So, when you see your kids with a good thing and she got her head on her shoulders,” Jamie gushed to ET. The proud dad added, “She did something fantastic that night when she was Live In Front of A Studio Audience to do Good Times.“

Jamie was also promoting his own project: a Netflix film called Project Power, which he acted in alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Machine Gun Kelly and Dominique Fishback and will premiere on Aug. 14. Corinne once spilled her dad’s acting advice in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, which she admittedly didn’t find that useful.

“My dad tells me, ‘[Acting’s] easy Corinne’. And I’m like, ‘Dad that isn’t advice.’ And he’s like, ‘No, really, anyone can do it, it really is easy.’…Okay, maybe for you as [an] Oscar winner, but I need a little more advice than that,” Corinne amusingly told us at Variety’s Young Hollywood Awards In Los Angeles in Aug. 2018. Well, two years later, it looks like Jamie’s advice was actually useful — Corinne can now say she acted in an Emmy-nominated show!