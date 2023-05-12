Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He’s Been Out Of The Hospital ‘For Weeks’ & Already ‘Recuperating’

Jamie Foxx has been released from the hospital in Georgia after being admitted for an unknown medical emergency on April 11. The 55-year-old actor’s daughter Corinne revealed he is home and has been for “weeks” after hitting back at an untrue claim that he was “preparing for the worst.” Corinne, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, May 12 to clear the air surrounding her father’s health. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” Although it’s still not clear what exactly Jamie had been hospitalized for, it’s great to see that he’s finally been released, and hopefully, he’s doing much better as he recovers at home.

It was first announced that Jamie had a health scare in April. His daughter Corinne released a statement on social media, sharing that her dad was feeling better after the issue. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said.

While Corinne shared that he was already beginning to be on the mend, Jamie still reportedly received tests during his stay. In April, sources close to the actor revealed that his condition was improving with various health updates, and thanking fans for sharing love with him. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation,” a source told People in late April.

After undergoing many tests, Jamie finally spoke out publicly, thanking Nick Cannon for filling in as the host of Beat Shazam during his hospitalization. “Appreciate ya my boy,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “See [you] all soon.”

Jamie’s hospitalization came while he was in the midst of filming his new movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz. While the Ray star recovered, Cameron was still seen on-set continuing to work on the film.

Many of Jamie’s closest friends and fellow stars shared well-wishes with him. Kerry Washington, who had played his wife in both Ray and Django Unchained, shared a special message on Instagram. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” she wrote with praying hands emojis. Rapper Charlie Mack also asked fans to keep the actor in their prayers. “Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!” he wrote.

After Jamie had publicly shared that he was improving, Kevin Hart had also given an update on the Academy Award-winner in a podcast interview. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better,” he said.