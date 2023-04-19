Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly ‘Healing’ As He Remains Hospitalized After ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx reportedly continues to recover in a hospital after his April 11th health scare. “He is healing,” a source told ET on April 18. “He feels the love from everyone.” The Oscar winner had received an outpouring of support after his daughter Corinne revealed that her dad had suffered a “medical complication” and was under professional care in a Georgia medical facility.

A day before ET’s report, the Ray actor was said to be having tests performed while doctors are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened” to him, per CNN. Jamie, who’s been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, was not on set when he fell ill and was not transported by an ambulance to the hospital, according to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, April 12, Corinne had taken to Instagram to share a family statement about the incident. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie’s team for comments, but we have yet to receive any responses.

While Jamie has appeared in good health over the recent years, he once divulged a previous health scare where he blacked out as a teenager and was rushed to the emergency room. The effects lingered for years, as Jamie admitted he had flashbacks up until he was in his 30s. “I couldn’t move, couldn’t talk, couldn’t even say, ‘Take me to the hospital,” he told Oprah during an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012. “It happened to me when I was 18, and I had 11 months of harsh flashbacks, and then when I was 26 I had a flashback just like that – and another one when I was 32, and that was the last one, but I always worry about it coming back.”