Cameron Diaz Smiles & Jumps Up & Down With Co-Star Glenn Close On Set Of New Movie With Jamie Foxx

Rom-com queen Cameron Diaz, 50, appeared to be ecstatic to be back at work on the set of her new movie, Back In Action, on Apr. 10 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty was spotted filming a scene with Glenn Close, 76, in Atlanta, just weeks after they were seen filming in the UK. During the scene, Cameron was spotted jumping up and down and grabbing the 76-year-old at what appeared to be a sports game scene. Cameron rocked a crimson crewneck sweater, jeans, and white sneakers for the day on the set.

The 101 Dalmatians star looked chic in a plaid jacket and jeans while filming with Cameron on Monday. Glenn’s look was completed with oversized sunglasses and a pair of mini high-heel pumps. During the scene, their co-star Jamie Foxx, 55, appeared to be taking on the role of the coach, as he rocked a crimson jacket and a sports whistle around his neck. He was also pictured around the girl’s soccer team while Cameron cheered from the sidelines.

Later, the Avaline wine co-founder was pictured leaving the set wearing a black winter coat, pink eyeglasses, and an oversized scarf over her costume. Cameron’s day back at work comes nearly one year after she revealed that NFL star Tom Brady inspired her to come out of her acting retirement, which she initially announced in Feb. 2021. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful at unretiring.” The 50-year-old responded with, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

In recent weeks, the cast and crew have been spotted filming in the countryside of the UK. There have also been reports from Daily Mail and The Sun regarding some on set drama with Jamie. The US Sun reported on Mar. 20, that someone on set, “tried to get access to £33,000 ($35k US) in cash from Jamie Foxx.” Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claimed that the Charlie’s Angels star has allegedly not been having the best time returning to the set life. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” the outlet’s source claimed in regard to Cameron’s three-year-old son. “Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

The proud mom welcomed her son with her husband, Benji Madden, 44, via surrogate in Dec. 2019, per US Weekly. “They went through so much to get to this point,” a source close to the starlet told the outlet at the time. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.” Cameron, who has starred in many hit films, including the Shrek franchise, opened up about her decision to quit acting during a 2021 interview with Kevin Hart. “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time,” she said, “other parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people.” Although she boasted that she still has a “love” for acting, there were “so many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing. I couldn’t really manage it because it was so big. It was so massive.”