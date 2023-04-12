Jamie Foxx Had ‘Medical Complication’ But Is Now In ‘Recovery’, His Daughter Corinne Reveals

Jamie Foxx has experienced a “medical complication,” according to his daughter Corinne Foxx, who shared a family statement to social media on Wednesday, April 12. “From the Foxx family,” the statement began. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Sources for TMZ with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that the issue was serious enough for the Oscar winning actor to be hospitalized on Tuesday. Few other details were immediately available, but the family asked for privacy. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” Comments were turned off on the post.

Jamie, 55, is known for his robust roles in high profile films, and achieved the highest honor in the entertainment industry in 2005 for the Ray Charles biopic Ray — a Best Actor Academy Award. But in a 2018 interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, the talented actor admitted to struggling with depression and substance abuse over the years — even referencing rapper Kanye West, as he has admitted to dealing with similar issues.

‘When [Kanye] talked about the drugs, the mental drugs, I’ve had an episode of that,’ he said at the time. ‘When [Kanye] was talking about the, “I went in for two pills, and then seven pills [he received from the hospital],’ that’s real!’” Jamie, who is known for a long term, extremely low-key romance with Katie Holmes, also said his mental health issues started early in life — and they continued as he aged into maturity.

“I was in a bad place because I felt like I might be literally losing my mind,’ he said. “I’ve always had a childhood fear of losing my mind. I needed someone to help bring me out of it.”

He also told Oprah during an Oprah’s Next Chapter telecast that as a teen, he had a blackout scare involving an emergency room visit during which, “I couldn’t move, couldn’t talk, couldn’t even say, ‘Take me to the hospital,” he told the talk show queen.

“It happened to me when I was 18, and I had 11 months of harsh flashbacks, and then when I was 26 I had a flashback just like that – and another one when I was 32, and that was the last one, but I always worry about it coming back.”

Jamie was recently seen filming on the Atlanta set of his latest movie, Back In Action, on April 10 with co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.