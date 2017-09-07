Tom Cruise Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx’s Secret Relationship

It always hurts if an ex ends up with one of your friends, but it’s especially painful when everyone involved is famous! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Tom Cruise is feeling so betrayed by Jamie Foxx dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

We’ve got a bro-code violation going on! Tom Cruise, 55, and Jamie Foxx, 49, were once pals, as the megastar recruited the actor to star with him in 2004’s action film Collateral. They remained pals up until the Annie star began dating Katie Holmes, 38, just a year after she divorced Tom in 2012 such a dramatic way. Four years later the couple has finally taken their romance out in the open, but the Mission: Impossible star has been on to them for some time and is really bitter that his friend would date his former wife.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning and he has always been pissed about them hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began,” a source close to Tom tellsEXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Tom and Katie’s marriage in photos, here

“Tom is shocked, bitter and upset that Katie is dating a costar he considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them,” our insider adds. Katie broke away from Tom and the Church of Scientology in such a public way, serving him with divorce papers in June of 2012 when he was away on location in Iceland filming a movie. While she and daughter Suri, now 11, remained holed up in New York for months, Katie started going to more social events in 2013, and it was in August of that year that she met Jamie at a Hamptons gala.

