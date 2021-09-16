Corinne Foxx Opens Up About Her Anxiety & How Dad Jamie ‘Opened Doors’ For Her

Corinne Foxx spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to dish about dad Jamie Foxx helping her career, her exciting T.J. Maxx partnership, and her unlikely role model.

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx acknowledges her famous father helped “open doors” for her. Thankfully, the 27-year-old Beat Shazam DJ uses her star power to spread awareness about topics that are “positive and uplifting.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the philanthropist who explained how she uses her “privileged life” for the greater good.

“I have, of course, been incredibly privileged to do so many incredible things in my life because of my dad’s career,” Corinne admitted. “I went to South Africa with Oprah [Winfrey] when I was twelve, things that are pretty surreal. So, I am forever grateful for the privileged life I’ve had but I think a lot of people might assume I get a lot of opportunities handed to me and I don’t have to work hard. And that is a hard thing for me to accept because I work really hard, and I’ll be the first to admit that doors open for me, but I have to show up full force if those doors do open. So that is a tough one sometimes.”

The model and actress explained how she uses her platform to do good for others. “At an early age I realized that people were going to be interested in what I was going to say and the things I did. I just made a decision very early on, and I said, ‘Fine I didn’t really ask for this but if you are going to be interested in me than at least let me introduce you to things that are positive and uplifting,'” she said.

Corinne discussed her partnership with T.J.Maxx which just launched The Change Exchange, a virtual pen pal program aimed at connecting women so they feel supported during moments of change. The program is part of T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project, an ongoing initiative aimed at helping women embrace change with confidence.

“That is why partnering with TJ Maxx in this way was so authentic to me because I already do this in my everyday life,” she said. “This is already my mission, me empowering and connecting with other women is what I do.” Corinne also explained that because she’s had her “own struggle with anxiety” she decided to become an ambassador of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness at a very young age. “I am also an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America because I have endometriosis. Philanthropic work is honestly the best work that I do.”

The multi-talented star also discussed her passion for acting and the unlikely actress that inspired Corinne’s love for the big screen. “When I was younger, Natalie Portman was my north star. One, because her incredible talent, but she went to Harvard and prioritized her education alongside her career. And for me, I went to USC and at the time I wasn’t sure if I was able to pursue a career at the same time while getting an education, but knowing that Natalie Portman did it was very inspiring for me. And I was like, ‘If she can do it and miss the Star Wars premiere to study for finals!’ I was like, ‘This girl is totally me!’ I would do the same exact thing.”