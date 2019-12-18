‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Review: The Final Chapter Shines With Epic Thrills & So Much Heart

The Skywalker saga comes to an end with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ The final film in the trilogy steps up to the plate and gives us everything — action, tears, and answers.

The final act is never an easy one. There are a lot of expectations. When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, those expectations are even higher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final film in the Skywalker saga and it’s imperative that the movie answers all of our burning questions and gives the characters satisfying conclusions. With director J.J. Abrams back at the helm, he manages to bring the saga to a close with a lot of high stakes action but even more heart.

Rey’s journey continues in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and takes her to new heights. She goes on another adventure, this time with Finn, Poe, and more. While Finn and Rey’s relationship has already been established, the third film in the trilogy has Rey working with Poe in a much bigger capacity. The trio’s chemistry is among the highlights of the film, with Oscar Isaac leading the way as the ultimate scene-stealer. The previous two films never gave Poe that much to do, so Oscar really takes the reigns in The Rise of Skywalker and shines. For those of you wondering, yes, there is enough electric tension between Finn and Poe to go around.

As Rey seeks answers about her past with her friends, Kylo Ren continues to dive headfirst into the darkness in his quest for power. This brings him face-to-face with Palpatine. Kylo and Rey’s bond is as powerful as ever and the reasoning for this is finally explained. While we are all aware of Kylo Ren’s inner turmoil, Rey is forced to confront hers as well.

The first and second half of the film almost feels like two completely different movies. The first half takes its time, which only means the second half feels rushed. The big reveals come at light speed. While they don’t go unnoticed, you’ll wish they had more room to breathe. With the stakes as high as they are, these moments deserved a little more attention before moving on to the next.

However, the action never fails to amaze. From intense high-speed chases to epic lightsaber fights, Star Wars is always top-notch when it comes to action. Kylo and Rey have gone head-to-head a number of times, but their battle in The Rise of Skywalker will leave your jaw on the floor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker feels bittersweet since it comes nearly 3 years after Carrie Fisher’s tragic death. Carrie’s scenes are truly wonderful and she is the heart and soul of this film.

Once again, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dazzles with incredible performances. Daisy Ridley rises to the occasion and gives her best performance yet. Adam Driver is having a hell of a year with this film, Marriage Story, and The Report. As expected, he doesn’t disappoint as he dives even deeper into Kylo Ren’s duality and the man hiding behind the mask. Adam and Daisy’s chemistry is as palpable as ever and, regardless of how you feel about Reylo, their scenes together are among the best.

In this day and age, there’s always going to be discourse. It’s almost impossible to avoid. However, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings this chapter of the franchise to a close in epic fashion. The film delivers on all fronts, with the human moments being the most memorable. The force is with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the movie will absolutely blow you away. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters everywhere on Dec. 20.