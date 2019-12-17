The world premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ finally happened on Dec. 16. For such a momentous occasion, Daisy joined stars like Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, John Boyega and more in a dazzling red gown!

The force really is with Daisy Ridley, because the 27-year-old actress was a force of fashion at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles on Dec. 16. The lead star of the final movie to the modern Star Wars trilogy stepped out on the TCL Chinese Theatre’s “blue” carpet in an elegant, off-the-shoulder gown made of lustrous red satin. The dress draped across one of Daisy’s shoulders thanks to its asymmetrical cut, which highlighted her dangling ruby earrings! She completed the red theme with crimson red heels and rosy cheeks.

Joining Daisy at the premiere were more of her co-stars like Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Ben Solo/Kylo Ren), Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO). Of course, director J.J. Abrams was there, including Harrison Ford, who played the legendary Han Solo in four Star Wars films, and Jon Favreau, the creator of Disney+’s gem, The Mandalorian.

This was an A-list event, and understandably so. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the end to the Skywalker saga, which has been nine movies and three trilogies in the making. In addition to the film’s stars, fellow celebrities from the film and television industry like Steven Spielberg, Seth Green, Gaten Matarazzo, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks and Spike Lee all came out to show their support for the film that serves as a major milestone for the Star Wars franchise! You can see photos of the red carpet arrivals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.

Daisy has been rolling out one glamorous look after another on her latest Star Wars press tour. From the two-piece David Koma set she wore to The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Tokyo on Dec. 11 to the bright red pantsuit she rocked for an appearance on Good Morning America on Nov. 26, Daisy knows how to make an appearance.