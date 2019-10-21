The final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer arrived during Monday Night Football and it was the definition of epic. This last film in the Skywalker saga is going to take everything to a whole new level.

The last trailer before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted on Oct. 21, which would have been Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday. The trailer is incredibly moving and action-packed from start to finish. This is the final film in the Skywalker saga and it’s going to be the most memorable. Rey’s journey continues and she’s going to face threats from every corner.

The film features the return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. In the previous trailer, the two went head-to-head in one jaw-dropping fight. It also appeared Rey may be turning to the Dark Side, but the trailer could have been teasing us. Kylo and Rey have had a connection since the moment they met and director J. J. Abrams will address it. “J.J. does deal with [it],” Daisy told EW. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Even though Carrie tragically died in 2016, Princess Leia will be in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film will mark Carrie’s final appearance as the iconic character. “The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story,” JJ said at D23. “We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia. We realized that we had footage from Episode VII, and we could use it in a new way.” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.