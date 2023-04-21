Jamie Foxx ‘Awake & Alert’ As He Continues To Improve While Doctors Run Tests In Hospital

Jamie Foxx‘s health is continuing to improve after he experienced a “medical complication” on April 11 that resulted in his hospitalization. “He’s OK, thank God,” a person close to the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor told PEOPLE for an April 21 report. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, is the one who shared the news of his medical emergency with the world. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her April 12 Instagram statement said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

It is still not clear what exactly happened to the actor and comedian, and as of April 14, doctors were still trying to understand what happened to him. “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a person close to the Just Mercy star told CNN. It is known, however, that Jamie was in Georgia filming his upcoming project, Back in Action, when he entered the hospital. According to another source, filming did not stop and is expected to be wrapped any day. They did not confirm if Jamie still had scenes to shoot. The actor and comedian did not suffer his medical emergency on set and was not transported to the hospital via an emergency vehicle, per PEOPLE.

It was reported that Jamie’s co-star, Cameron Diaz, 50, headed back to set without him to film on April 17. The film is her first since she retired from acting in 2014.

A few days before the new report, a person close to the situation confirmed that Jamie’s health was continuing to improve. “He is healing,” the person claimed to Entertainment Tonight. “He feels the love from everyone.”

Following his hospitalization, Jamie’s longtime pal, Kerry Washington, sent him love. Alongside a throwback Instagram pic of her snuggling up to his chest, she wrote, “@iamjamiefoxxappreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.” Kerry, 46, played Jamie’s on-screen wife in 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained.