Oscar Winners 2023: See Who Won At The 95th Academy Awards (Updating)

Taking place on Mar. 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the 95th Academy Awards celebrates the best that the silver screen (or the best that your favorite streaming service) had to offer in the past year. After an awards season that saw Steven Spielberg‘s The Fabelmans take the Best Film Golden Globe, All Quiet on the Western Front win the top prize at the BAFTAs, and Everything Everywhere All At Once won Outstanding Performance By A Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it’s anyone’s game going into tonight’s Oscars. So, as the event unfolds, check out the below list to find out who won.

In the acting categories, Austin Butler won the Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor performance for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s movie of the same name. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress at both the BAFTAs and Golden Gloves for her role in Tár. The 2023 SAG Awards went their own way, with Brendan Fraser taking the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor prize for his turn in The Whale, while Michelle Yeoh won the Outstanding Performance by A Female Actor role for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Michelle’s costars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, also took the Outstanding Supporting Actor awards – for Female and Male – a feat they could do again at the Oscars.

Keep checking this post throughout the night. Winners are listed in bold.

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes

All The Beauty & The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary (Short Film)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake & I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness