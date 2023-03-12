Oscar Winners 2023: See Who Won At The 95th Academy Awards (Updating)

It's the biggest night in Hollywood. Amid all the tears, upsets, and triumphs, see which of your faves took home an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

March 12, 2023 8:21PM EDT
Taking place on Mar. 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the 95th Academy Awards celebrates the best that the silver screen (or the best that your favorite streaming service) had to offer in the past year. After an awards season that saw Steven Spielberg‘s The Fabelmans take the Best Film Golden Globe, All Quiet on the Western Front win the top prize at the BAFTAs, and Everything Everywhere All At Once won Outstanding Performance By A Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it’s anyone’s game going into tonight’s Oscars. So, as the event unfolds, check out the below list to find out who won.

In the acting categories, Austin Butler won the Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor performance for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s movie of the same name. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress at both the BAFTAs and Golden Gloves for her role in Tár. The 2023 SAG Awards went their own way, with Brendan Fraser taking the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor prize for his turn in The Whale, while Michelle Yeoh won the Outstanding Performance by A Female Actor role for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Michelle’s costars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, also took the Outstanding Supporting Actor awards – for Female and Male – a feat they could do again at the Oscars.

Keep checking this post throughout the night. Winners are listed in bold.

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes
All The Beauty & The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Documentary (Short Film)

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl

Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake & I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

