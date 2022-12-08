Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘I Value Every Single Moment’ With Him (Exclusive)

Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors.

“It was so incredible. I’m sure everyone will say that because he probably is one of the great living filmmakers,” Finn told HollywoodLife at the movie’s New York City premiere on December 6. “I value every single moment I have with him. He’s such an amazing, kind, tender person.”

Finn is also headed to the director’s chair at just 19 years old. The Stranger Things star, along with Billy Bryk, will direct and write the horror comedy Hell of a Summer. HollywoodLife asked the actor if he’s talked with Guillermo about any directing tips.

“I just ask him a bunch of stuff. I haven’t really scratched the surface yet because I don’t want to bother him. I started getting into filmmaking because of old kind of horror and gore movies, and he’s the king of owning horror stuff and making horror movies, so just being able to talk to him about stuff is pretty amazing. His stories are unbelievable,” Finn said.

Guillermo and stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson have teamed up as directors for this reimagining of the classic Carlo Collodi tale. Gregory Mann voices the role of Pinocchio, the fabled wooden boy who goes on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. The movie also features the voices of Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Burn Gorman, and more.

After finishing up Hell of a Summer, Finn and the rest of the Stranger Things cast will come together to film the fifth and final season of the show. Production will get underway in 2023. Finn is also expected to rise the role of Trevor in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel.