Kerry Washington Shows Support To ‘Movie Husband’ Jamie Foxx After Hospitalization: ‘Love & Prayers’

Jamie Foxx received a lot of support from his friends in Hollywood after he was hospitalized for a “medical complication.” Kerry Washington, who played Jamie’s on-screen wife in two movies, 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained, shared her well wishes to the 55-year-old actor via Instagram on April 13. Kerry, 46, posted a throwback photo of herself and Jamie at a Hollywood event, alongside a message dedicated to the Oscar winner. “@iamjamiefoxxappreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” Kerry wrote.

Viola Davis, who worked with Jamie on the 2009 film Law Abiding Citizen, also showed support for the actor on social media. “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤,” Viola, 57, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the duo.

Garcelle Beauvais, who starred on The Jamie Foxx Show, similarly shared an old photo of them together to wish Jamie a speedy recovery. “J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers,” Garcelle, 56, wrote.

And LeBron James supported Jamie on Twitter, writing, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, was the one who announced the news about his “medical complication” via Instagram on April 12. Corinne wrote in a statement, “From the Foxx family. We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

Two days after Jamie was hospitalized, sources with “direct knowledge” to the situation told TMZ that Jamie “is doing a lot better.” They said that the Beat Shazam host is “communicating now”, though they added that the emergency was “serious” and that doctors aren’t yet sure exactly what went wrong. The outlet reported that Jamie will stay in hospital a few days longer, so doctors can perform tests on him and figure out what happened.