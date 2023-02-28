Garcelle Beauvais Claps Back After Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Will Be ‘Boring’ Without Her: Watch

Garcelle Beauvais, 56, wishes Lisa Rinna, 59, would “move on” following her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of Season 13. Her reaction came while chatting with E! News on Feb. 28 after Lisa’s comment from the beginning of the month that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be a bit “boring” without her was brought into the discussion. “If she left on her own, why does she care what we’re doing?” she questioned. “Just move on.” She reiterated, “I think change is good. Lisa came on the show, she did a good job, she left her mark. But I also think change is good. No Housewife is bigger than the franchise.”

During the Feb. 9 episode of The Talk (seen below), the actress and reality star joked that the show “might be a little boring” without her after she said how much she will miss her former co-stars, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards, as seen in the video below. She also said she will miss the steady paycheck. “I never held a job for eight years. As an actor as you know, [cohost] Jerry [O’Connell] knows, it doesn’t last that long … so I will miss that routine of having a paycheck,” she explained.

Lisa Rinna fills us in on life after "Housewives" and what she's up to now. The Talk audience gave her a well-deserved standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/22f3IsMtZu — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 9, 2023

The Black Girl Missing actress also seemed ready to let Lisa go while appearing on the Feb. 28 episode of SHERRI. “I’m good … I’m so good,” she replied to Sherri Shephard after she asked how she felt about Lisa leaving the show after eight seasons of drama. “I’m so good, period.” She added, “I’m gonna give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark, but now it’s time for new.”

Garcelle also had a fast response when Sherri, 55, informed her that Lisa said she feels that Garcelle is going to “have to show up and work” now that she’s gone. “B****, I’ve been showing up,” she answered. Tell us how it is, Garcelle!

“Bitch i’ve been showing up” -Garcelle on Lisa Rinnas comments about needing to show up and work on #rhobh 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BRVJLOtvjB — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Garcelle seems to be in great spirits about the direction The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is heading without Lisa. “It really feels fresh and fun,” she raved to E!. “We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season.” Season 13 of THROBH reportedly began filming in late January.

As fans know, Lisa surprised the Bravo world when she announced her exit from the hit series on Jan. 5 with a brief statement. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The end of Lisa’s time on TRHOBH was a bit bumpy, as her feud with Kathy Hilton, 63, came to a boiling point at the show’s reunion. Kathy accused Rinna of bullying Vanderpump off the show and scolded her for treating her sister, Kyle Richards, poorly at her Aspen vacation home. “What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on,” she slammed. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

At the beginning of February, Kyle, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s looking forward to filming Season 13 with a clean slate. “I think I’m looking forward to just moving on really,” she noted. “Last season was a very, very difficult season. So I just want to move on from the negativity and the toxicity. And get back to, you know, having a good time. And our relationships and growing more together as a group.”