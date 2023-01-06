Garcelle Beauvais’ Fans Think She’s Shading Lisa Rinna’s Exit In New ‘I’m Still Standing’ Video

Fans are certain that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is the latest from the iconic Bravo series to shade Lisa Rinna‘s announcement that she is departing the show after eight drama-filled seasons. The NYPD Blue actress, 56, took to her Instagram page on Friday, Jan. 6 to show off her new red locks via a video she captioned, “New year New me!” She had Elton John‘s 1983 song “I’m Still Standing” playing over it as she twirled around to show off her bold color.

It’s her choice of song, which sings, “I’m still standing, better than I ever did. Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid,” that has fans convinced that she’s celebrating going into the 13th season of RHOBH without Lisa. “Looking sexy, I feel a little shade tho,” one fan wrote under the video with a winky face emoji. “We know who NOT still standing,” another added. Further driving in the point, a third follower commented, “Can’t help but think the song choice is a little dig to a certain costar that was just fired.”

Garcelle is the second Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to seemingly shade Lisa, 59, following her exit announcement. On Jan. 5, just hours after Lisa shared the news, Lisa Vanderpump took to Twitter to tweet a simple, “Ding dong.” Fans immediately took the 62-year-old entrepreneur’s words as a reference to the iconic song, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead” from The Wizard of Oz.

Ding dong. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023

Both Lisas had a serious falling out during Season 9 of RHOBH, after which LVP left the series. It all had to do with a fiasco that became known as “puppygate”. Fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley had adopted a dog from Vanderpumps’ foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, but ended up giving it away instead of returning it to Vanderpump’s shelter. The dog supposedly ended up at a kill shelter. The news was leaked to Radar Online, and Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and a former employee of Vanderpump Dogs, John Blizzard, concluded that Vanderpump is the one who leaked the information. Although Vanderpump denied any wrongdoing, her costars found it difficult her story.

Rinna was in the hot seat during the 12th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her drama with Kathy Hilton, 63, and Kyle Richards, 53. During the dramatic season reunion, Kathy accused Rinna of being a bully and scaring Vanderpump off the show in 2019. “You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on,” she argued. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

On Jan. 5, Rinna issued a simple departure statement to PEOPLE and said she is “grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.” She added, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”