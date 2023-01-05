Lisa Rinna Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 8 Seasons: ‘I Am Excited For What Is To Come’

It’s official: Lisa Rinna is no longer a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa, 59, announced her departure from the Bravo reality series after 8 seasons on Jan. 5 with the following statement to PEOPLE, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The news outlet claims a decision was made as her contract expired at the end of last season, and after Lisa weighed her options and business obligations, she and Bravo “mutually decided” that she would not return to the show for its 13th season.

It’s safe to say a lot (but not all) of RHOBH fans will be happy Lisa’s exiting the series. In season 12, the former soap star targeted fan-favorite Kathy Hilton over some terrible things Kathy may or may not have said during an off-camera rant on the cast trip to Aspen. Lisa claimed that Kathy said she wanted to “destroy” her sister, Kyle Richards, her family, Bravo, and her RHOBH cast-mates during the alleged rant, but Kathy denied saying any of those things.

The drama came to a head at the reunion, where Kathy called out Lisa’s often problematic behavior on the show, referring to her as “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Lisa also strained her relationship with Kyle after getting in between the sister’s relationship. Lisa’s final season of RHOBH also saw the mom-of-two clash with her former friend Sutton Stracke and deal with the death of her mother Lois. Lisa ended the season on the best terms with Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins.

At BravoCon 2022, Lisa was actually booed by fans during the during RHOBH cast’s panel. The wife of Harry Hamlin responded by flipping off the crowd as she made her way to her seat. After the incident, Lisa told Entertainment Tonight that she “loved” getting booed. “Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried. It’s fabulous,” she also said. “I’m like a wrestler. I think I made it.”

Lisa joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s fifth season, alongside fellow actress Eileen Davidson. Lisa had a notable feud with Kyle and Kathy’s sister Kim Richards on the show. She also had a falling out with her former friend Denise Richards, who called Lisa “cruel and vindictive” on social media during season 12.