‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Says She & Erika Jayne ‘Still Have Things To Work Out’ After Fiery Season

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to be filled with drama. The trailer teased epic face-offs between Erika Jayne and both Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff, while Sutton Stracke takes on new Housewife Diana Jenkins. That’s left fans wondering about the Sutton-Erika dynamic which was a huge storyline last season, especially the “Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two” episode when Erika lashed out at Sutton over questions regarding her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit.

HollywoodLife caught up with Sutton, 50, at her Cashmere and Caviar event at her West Hollywood boutique on May 3 and got EXCLUSIVE intel on the status of her relationship with Erika, 50.

“Erika and I, we still have things to work out and that’s that,” Sutton EXCLUSIVELY told us. The SUTTON Concept business owner remained pretty coy in the interview regarding what’s coming up in this season, including her drama with Diana. “I think the trailer kind of speaks for itself, truly,” she said.

On the flip side, Sutton has made great progress in her relationship with Crystal after the two got off on the wrong foot in season 11. “It’s so fun and I really like her so much,” Sutton shared. “We came through a really hard place and landed on a really soft landing. Sometimes friendships have to do that. It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to go through bumpy waters again but that’s part of friendship. It’s a real friendship.”

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna are also back for season 12 and each have their own drama-filled storylines. Kyle, 53, hits a bump in her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton, Dorit, 45, handles the aftermath of her terrifying home invasion, and Lisa, 58, mourns the death of her mother, Lois. Will Smith‘s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, joins the Bravo series as a “Friend of the Housewives.”

Season 12 of RHOBH premieres Tuesday, May 10 on Bravo.