Breaking News
Erika Jayne Dismissed From Fraud & Embezzlement Lawsuit Against Ex Tom Girardi
The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star and her estranged husband had been sued on behalf of the families of plane crash victims for allegedly embezzling settlement funds.
Erika Jayne has been dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. “Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” read legal documents from January 29, according to Page Six. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband were accused of misappropriating “at least $2 million in client money” due to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia. HollywoodLife has reached out to Erika’s reps for comment.