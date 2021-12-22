Diana Jenkins: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member

Who is Diana Jenkins, one of the newest additions to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ Here we break down five things to know about the blonde beauty coming to Bravo!

Welcome Diana Jenkins, 48, to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! After the beloved Bravo show announced it was bringing on two new housewives, Diana and Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, fans are wondering about these two new diamond-holders and what they have to offer the franchise. Here’s five things to know about the blonde beauty who’s making her way to our screens on the next season of RHOBH.

She’s originally from Bosnia

Diana was born and raised in Bosnia-Herzegovina (informally known as Bosnia), a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe. According to her Wikipedia page, Diana fled the country during the Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war in the mid-90s and relocated to London where she went on to study at the City University, London.

She’s a business woman

Diana is the CEO of the lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science and Economics, she acquired the swimwear line Melissa Odabash and then went on to launch Neuro Brands in 2009. “I did everything myself: the concept, the design, the brand, the packaging, and then I got scientists to come up with the formula,” she told The Guardian of the company in 2009.

Diana also founded D Empire Entertainment in 2011. The company is described as a “full service music label” that provides established and emerging artists alike the tools for media strategy, branding, recording, and more.

She recently moved to Hidden Hills, California

Although Diana owns two of her own companies, the bulk of her fortune comes from her marriage to the English financier Roger “Big Dog” Jenkins, a man who was once described as the highest-paid banker in Britain, per The Dirt. The couple, who married in 1999, got divorced in 2011, but Diana still resided in their $87 million Malibu home. That was until earlier this year when the Bosnian beauty sold the residence to her next door neighbor and moved into a smaller estate — at $13 million — in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley.

As for the estate — which can be seen here — it’s still pretty nifty, and definitely ideal for a Bravo housewife. The property boasts sweeping views of the hills, a dark-bottomed, infinity-edged swimming pool, a floating staircase, chevron-patterned floors, and much more. We can’t wait to see the inside of the home on the upcoming season!

She does humanitarian and philanthropic work

Diana is also known for her philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors. Over the past 20 years, she’s helped launch numerous advocacy programs like UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization which she originally formed with actor Sean Penn.

In 2009, she said this to The Guardian about her Irnis Catic Foundation in Bosnia, “I realised that things are really known there, but not here. That I have to do something more. Because Bosnia has not recovered properly. It hasn’t because a lot of things are not done. There’s a lot of unfinished business. A lot of families didn’t get their closure. A lot of people haven’t moved on. Even though it’s a stable country, it’s still only, like, 10 to 15 years ago. People lost everything.”

She has two children

Diana has two children with her ex-husband, daughter Eneya and son Innis Jenkins. Diana posts numerous loving and sweet photos with her children to her Instagram, but both also have their own social feeds. Eneya is a professional equestrian rider and takes numerous photos of her events (and other personal pics) while Innis likes to keep things more low-key, posting one photo and simply writing “Art” in his bio.