Lisa Rinna Flips Off ‘RHOBH’ Fans After She’s Booed At BravoCon Panel: Watch

“Own it!” Lisa Rinna followed her own advice and did exactly that during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s panel at BravoCon on Oct. 14, when she got booed upon her entrance to the event. HollywoodLife witnessed the entire incident in person, but videos of the moment also made their way onto social media immediately thereafter, and you can watch it below.

As you can see in the clip above, Lisa surprised fans when she made her way onto stage after not initially planning on attending. And after a pretty eventful season of RHOBH, in which she’s been targeting Kathy Hilton over some terrible things Kathy may or may not have said, Lisa was met with both boos and cheers from the crowd full of fans and haters. But none of it seemed to phase Lisa. She totally “owned it” and flipped off the crowd as she made her way to her seat alongside co-stars Crystal Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.

Fans online also had mixed reactions about the incident. One fan said, “I will never find it cute to middle finger people,” while another added, “It’s not cute to middle finger people. And sorry she deserved the boos (as long as it’s kept at just that – boos! And nothing more). Behave badly and you’ll hear about it, it’s the name of the game! #rhobh.”

But a third fan noted the applause Lisa also received when they commented, “That doesn’t sound like boos”.

Want more? Watch the full video above, and then, catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.