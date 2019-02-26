‘RHOBH’: The Ladies Confront Lisa Vanderpump, Say She ‘Set Up’ Dorit With PuppyGate

Was the Feb. 26 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ the beginning of the end for OG star Lisa Vanderpump? It sure seemed that way, as the ladies accused her of trying to punish Dorit!

Lisa Vanderpump basically became a punching bag during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when the ladies confronted LVP about her role in #PuppyGate. In case you’re unfamiliar with the situation, #PuppyGate is what fans are dubbing this season’s main storyline involving Dorit and a dog that she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. After the dog allegedly bit her daughter and husband, Dorit gave the dog to another loving home, but the animal later ended up in a shelter. Lisa wasn’t happy with Dorit, but later said that she knew Dorit had “no [malice] or bad intentions.” Unfortunately, what Dorit had done was then brought up to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp by one of Vanderpump’s employees — while cameras were rolling. Once it aired, it looked as though Lisa tried to stop the conversation, but Lisa Rinna became skeptical upon hearing what had happened.

And during a dinner with all the ladies in the Bahamas, Lisa Rinna asked LVP, “Why aren’t you upset about this?” Lisa Rinna then accused Lisa Vanderpump of orchestrating the entire storyline. “He’s your employee. This wouldn’t get out there if you didn’t want it out there,” she said. “This is like bulls***, going to Teddi, bringing Kyle in. This sounds like a f***ing set up. I think you set them up!” Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, denied doing such a thing.

“I wonder if Vanderpump’s slipping, cause it’s so f***ing obvious,” Lisa Rinna further said in her interview. “People call her manipulative and a puppet master and all that stuff. And I’m a little worried about her. She’s f***ing slipping!” Lisa Vanderpump laughed off the accusation, but Dorit didn’t find it amusing. In fact, she seemed heartbroken over the possibility that Lisa Vanderpump would do such a thing to her. “It’s so unfair that I somehow was villainized in this and they went behind by back,” Dorit said. “I’m your friend, Lisa. …You know full well how it’ll make me look, and you’re my friend.”

And once teared started falling from Dorit’s eyes, Lisa Rinna rushed to her side and gave her a hug. “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. you don’t deserve this,” Rinna said. And Kyle added, “Dorit, don’t get upset. Everyone knows you’re a good person. You had no bad intentions, you hear me?” Then, when Lisa Vanderpump asked why Dorit was so upset, Lisa Rinna shot back, “You know why.”

Meanwhile, Erika was left stunned when Lisa Vanderpump questioned the way she shared her condolences, following the unexpected death of Lisa’s brother. Erika had sent a card with well wishes, while the other ladies either called, stopped by or sent her flowers. Lisa told Erika she felt the singer could have done more for her in her time of need, but Erika refused to be portrayed as “the bad guy,” so she stood her ground until Lisa backed down and apologized for even saying such a thing. “You did nothing wrong,” she tried assuring Erika.

Yikes — now we can see why the ladies have been feuding with Lisa for several months. If this is how it all started, we can’t even imagine how intense things will get as the season progresses.