Kyle Richards ‘Looking Forward’ To ‘Moving On From Negativity’ After Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit (Exclusive)

A new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on the horizon after a lengthy hiatus, and OG star Kyle Richards told HollywoodLife how she’s feeling before filming finally starts up again. “I think I’m looking forward to just moving on really,” Kyle, 54, EXCLUSIVELY said at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, on February 1. “Last season was a very, very difficult season,” she added. Kyle was clearly referencing her unfortunate falling out with her sister, Kathy Hilton, that played out on season 12.

“So I just want to move on from the negativity and the toxicity,” Kyle also told us. “And get back to you know, having a good time. And our relationships and growing more together as a group.” The Bravolebrity also said she wants to “bring in some positivity” into the new season.

“I mean, I’m not in the mood to take anybody’s BS,” Kyle declared. “So that’s an energy I’m bringing. And I really just want to get back to having fun. So you know, I’ve had seasons where I have had so much fun. I’ve laughed the whole time. And of course, a couple tears here and there. But this one was just so rough. I just want to get back to you know, having fun again and a woman having a good time.

Lisa Rinna, 59, will not be returning to season 13, following her bombshell accusations about Kathy after the cast trip to Aspen. Kyle told HL that she believes Rinna made the right choice to exit the hit reality show after eight years.

“I think that the show can be very difficult. And you know, I understand that,” Kyle said. “Sometimes you need a break. And she was great on the show, and she will be missed. And you never know what happens in the future. So we’ll see.”

Without Rinna, Kyle believes that there will be a “new dynamic” between the remaining cast members in the upcoming season. “The dynamic is always changing each season as cast members come and go and, you know, alliances change, and people learn and grow, hopefully,” the mom of four said. “So, yes, of course, there will be a new dynamic. Absolutely.”

Bravo has yet to announce the official cast for RHOBH season 13, which is rumored to begin filming in mid February. In addition to Rinna, Diana Jenkins has also confirmed her exit from the series, after only one season.