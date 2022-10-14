Kathy Hilton Reveals If She’ll Attend Niece Farrah’s Wedding Amidst Drama With Kyle Richards (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters Kathy Hilton, 63, and Kyle Richards, 53, are feuding again, after Kathy allegedly had a “meltdown” in Aspen where she talked badly about Kyle and her family. And with Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s wedding coming up, the Halloween Ends actress is concerned that her own sister won’t be at the nuptials now.

“That I don’t get,” Kathy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon, when we asked about Kyle’s feelings about her possible absence from the wedding.

Kathy then confirmed that she’s indeed planning to be at her niece’s wedding. “I mean of course. But then everyone runs wild with that,” she said, before noting that Farrah and her handsome fiancé Alex Manos, who got engaged in November 2021, “don’t even have a date set” for their wedding yet. But again, Kathy confirmed to HL the she’ll “of course” be there for the nuptials.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Kyle and Kathy have been at odds with a family member’s wedding on the horizon. On season 8 of RHOBH, Kyle revealed that she was uninvited to her niece Nicky Hiltons‘s wedding to James Rothschild in 2015. “Family dynamics can be very complicated. And my family is no exception,” Kyle said in a confessional on the show at the time. “I’ve always been very close with my nieces and nephews. But somewhere along the line something happened where I was told it may be a better idea if I didn’t come.”

“I didn’t even know how to describe, nor do I want to describe, the relationship between my sisters and me,” Kyle, who feuded with her other sister Kim Richards during the early seasons of RHOBH, also said. “It’s just really bad.”

Fans know that Kyle and Kathy made up before Kathy joined RHOBH for season 11, where she became an instant fan-favorite. Kyle, her husband Mauricio, and their four daughters attended her niece Paris Hilton‘s wedding to Carter Reum last year. But Kathy and Kyle aren’t on great terms again, after Lisa Rinna meddled in their relationship, and called Kathy out for the alleged “meltdown.” The sisters are still working things out after taping the drama-filled season 12 reunion.