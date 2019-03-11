‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Poses With Her 4 Daughters In New Family Photo

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards shared a rare photo with all four of her daughters, and we can’t believe how big they’ve gotten!

Kyle Richards‘ daughters have come a long way since Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers were first introduced to them in Oct. 2010. The 50-year-old reality star proved this when she took to Instagram on March 10 to share a rare photo of all four of her daughters together, showing how much they’ve grown over the past 9 years! Farrah, 30, Alexia, 22, Sophia, 18, and 11-year-old Portia came together this past weekend to celebrate Portia’s birthday, so Kyle took advantage of everyone being together and snapped a family photo. Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, whom she’s been married to since 1996 and shares her three youngest daughters with, was also in the picture, which you can see below.

For Portia’s big day, Kyle turned her backyard into a fairground that featured a cotton-candy machine and more. This was evidenced by another photo that Kyle posted of Portia, who was wearing jeans and a black gypsy top at her party. Kyle captioned the image, “Our birthday girl looks so grown up I can’t believe it ❤️ We love you Portia & are so lucky to have been blessed with you . Loved celebrating you today ❤️ #eleven #11.” While former RHOBH co-star, Yolanda Hadid, liked the image, it didn’t seem as though any of Kyle’s current co-stars attended the party. Kyle’s sister, Kim, was in attendance, however.

The party also featured an inflatable disco dome that blasted music inside, pink and purple balloons, and a massive tent filled with cushions and fairy lights — it was so extravagant that Kyle said Portia slept in it. And it’s actually the same tent that Kyle and her daughters posed for their family photo in.

It’s nice to see that Kyle had a good time with her family this weekend. Especially because she probably needed something to keep her distracted after her RHOBH co-star, Lisa Vanderpump said their friendship is “finished” in her Bravo blogpost on March 6. There’s nothing better than leaning on family during tough times in life.