Kyle Richards’ Husband: All About Mauricio Umansky & Her Past Marriage

The real estate and home improvement show space is on fire! Just one day after Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young announced their upcoming HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas, Kyle Richards‘ husband has announced his. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, 51, landed his own real estate show on Netflix called Buying Beverly Hills, per People. The series follows Mauricio and his real estate business The Agency, which also employs Mauricio’s daughters Farrah Brittney and Alexia Umansky as they try to sell luxury homes in Los Angeles.

Mauricio and Kyle, 53, have stood the test of reality television cameras over the years, a huge feat that unfortunately many couples have not achieved. The couple walked down the aisle in 1996 and have welcomed three children since. Kyle also had a daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Read on to learn about both of Kyle’s marriages.

Guraish Aldjufrie

Kyle and Guraish first met at a Tina Turner concert when Kyle was just 18 years old and Guraish was 23, according to Kyle during her appearance on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast in 2017, per Bravo. “I lied and I said I was 19 and I had braces and I was hiding my braces. And then I got scared so I had my friend come with me and then it was like a group of people and he was in the group and we became friends,” she recalled. “He speaks good English, but he didn’t when we first met. He’s Indonesian, so he’s Indonesian, Arab, and Dutch. He had not lived here long when he had to get up the courage with his English to ask me out on the date.”

Explaining what drew her to the wealthy Guraish, she noted, “Well he was shy and cute, and I liked the fact that he was that — and sweet and very much a gentleman. In fact, people said when I got married, ‘Oh well she married a prince.’ That was the rumor. He wasn’t a prince, but he just acted like one because he was very reserved and sweet.” The pair tied the knot in 1988 and welcomed their first and only child together, Farrah, that year.

However, they separated a few years later, which Kyle attributed to her young age. “I eventually I couldn’t do it and I left, and I felt so guilty for so long,” she noted. However, Kyle and Guraish are still friendly, and she even said he and her second husband are pals.

Farrah further confirmed that there’s no bad blood between her parents in a 2016 interview. “They were super, super young when they got married. They always stayed extremely close, extremely good friends. He’s very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me,” she told The Daily Dish, per Bravo. “They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together, he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving, it’s all good.”

At the time of the interview, Guraish was living in Bali, where he focused on land development, but was in Los Angeles visiting Farrah. “He comes and he stays for like a month or two at a time two or three times a year. We just have a lunch or dinner three times or four times a week and hang out as much as we can while he’s here,” she gushed.

In 2022, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star confirmed that she and her first husband still stay in touch. “My ex-husband never got remarried, and I feel so bad because, honestly, he’s such a good guy. He loved me, we have a beautiful daughter together. I loved him and I was just too young to be married,” she said on the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “My ex-husband and I genuinely really care about each other and just because we got divorced doesn’t mean that never went away,” she continued. “And we both always put Farrah first. He’s a great guy and he and Mauricio are good friends.”

Mauricio Umansky

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in 1996 and share three girls: Alexia, 25, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14. Mauricio also raised Kyle and Guraish’s daughter as his own. “When my husband asked me to marry him, he also gave Farrah a little ‘engagement ring’ that was a heart with two hands holding it,” she told The Knot in 2021. “She was five when we met so she was seven by the wedding date. And oh my goodness, she was just so in love with [Mauricio]. Every night we would all lay in bed and she would suck her thumb and rub his ear with her other little hand like he was her blankie!”

Reflecting on their long and adorable marriage, Mauricio told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that “if you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive at all.” Kyle also reflected on their life in front of Bravo cameras. “I mean, I was an actor all my life and my family had been in the public eye, but we never expected this turn. I never expected to do reality television and what that would do to our lives. But we definitely face some challenges, because I think that when you have something great — and people see how happy you are — the more they kind of come after it,” she explained. “So, you know, people always say to me, ‘You should write a book on how to have the best relationship.’ As soon as I do that, people want to come after me. So now it’s like, you get more protective, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We’ve learned just to be even more protective of our relationship, and appreciate it.”

Giving up a bit more about the driving force behind their longevity, the Halloween actress said it has helped that she and the successful real estate agent often see eye-to-eye on a range of issues. “We’ve always been on the same page with our goals and our morals and how we want to raise our children and what we want out of life, so that’s made it easier,” she told Us Weekly in 2020. “But, I mean, he was a kid and now he’s a man. I was a kid too and I’m a woman … but we’ve really allowed each other to be ourselves and support each other through that because that’s a big part of it.”

Although the pair has seemingly gotten good at protecting their love from the addictive chaos that is reality television, it doesn’t mean they’re immune to it. In fact, after a girls’ getaway to Kyle and Mauricio’s Aspen getaway home went awry, they decided to sell the place. “Aspen will never be the same,” Kyle told Entertainment Tonight in March. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”