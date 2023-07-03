Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have Reportedly ‘Separated’ After 27 Years of Marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have “separated” after 27 years of marriage, a new report claims, following weeks of split speculation. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, who first met the real estate tycoon, 53, at a nightclub in 1994, is the mom to four daughters. She and Mauricio share three — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 — while Kyle had daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle and Mauricio got married in 1996 before introducing their family to the world in 2010, when RHOBH premiered on Bravo. Throughout Kyle’s 12 seasons on the show, the couple battled infidelity rumors and family drama, but they remained pretty solid throughout all of it. At least, that’s how it appeared from the audience’s viewpoint. They even looked happier than ever when they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in January 2021.

“It means so much, and it’s something that we’re both incredibly proud of,” Kyle told Bravo Insider that year. “And for me, it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it’s refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we’re really proud to be good role models to our daughters.”

“Yeah, I mean, this means a lot,” Mauricio added. “You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. So it’s been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it’ll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50.”

The split, which was eerily predicted by medium Allison DuBois during season 1 of RHOBH (watch the video above), comes not long after Mauricio squashed rumors about their relationship being on the rocks “We’re not getting divorced,” Mauricio said on an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, Two T’s In a Pod. “I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.” He also said he and Kyle would address the rumors directly in season 13 of RHOBH, which recently wrapped filming but has yet to get a premiere date.