Allison DuBois Reacts To Kyle Richards’ Split 13 Years After Predicting It On ‘RHOBH’: ‘Mic Drop’

Did she know all along?! Upon hearing that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ longtime couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reportedly split after 27 years of marriage, medium Allison DuBois took to social media to react. As Bravo fans know, the medium appeared in an early episode of Season 1 of the show and predicted that Kyle would get divorced at some point (watch here). “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming,” the 51-year-old tweeted on Jul. 3.

I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who “saw” this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #rhobh #medium — Allison DuBois (@MediumAllison) July 3, 2023

Later, Allison recalled that in the episode (which was filmed in 2010), many thought she was “seeing” Camille Meyer‘s 2011 divorce from Kelsey Grammer. “People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #rhobh #medium,” she concluded the clap back post. Allison also took to Instagram to claim that her phone was “blowing up” after many contacted her after hearing the news of the reported split.

Soon after the medium and author posted her statement on their alleged divorce, many TV fanatics took to the reply section to react to Allison’s words. “Can’t argue with this!”, one fan quipped, while another wrote, “you called it.” During the 2011 scene, Allison claimed that Kyle and the real estate mogul would split once their kids were “bigger” and that at that point they would “have nothing in common.” One fan took to the comments to highlight that prediction as well. “You were right, and it happened on the timetable you predicted as well. Well played,” they tweeted.

Following months of divorce rumors, a source claimed to PEOPLE on Jul. 3 that the 54-year-old and her hubby were no more. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” they told the outlet of their relationship. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The pair, who got married in 1996, share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Kyle also welcomed her daughter, Farrah Brittany, 34, with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Nearly three months prior to their reported split, the 53-year-old appeared on the Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast to shutdown the rumors that he and Kyle were divorcing. “We’re not getting divorced,” he told Bravo stars at the time. “I mean, it’s so dumb.” Kyle and Mauricio have long been one of RHOBH‘s favorite couples and were notably one of the longest lasting marriages on the reality series. The mother-of-four and her husband have not publicly commented on the news at the time of publication.