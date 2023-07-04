Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Shut Down Divorce Rumors & Admit To ‘Rough Year’

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky say they are not divorcing, despite various July 3 reports that claimed they were ending their marriage. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Additionally, the couple shut down any speculation about possible cheating in their relationship. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The Kyle and Mauricio split news sent shockwaves through the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fandom. PEOPLE reported that the two were separated, but still living together. Kyle and Mauricio have been married since 1996, celebrating 27 years of marriage earlier this year. Fans have gotten to know them and their children thanks to RHOBH, which Kyle has starred on since its first season in 2010. Fans have speculated that RHOBH cameras will extend filming for the show’s upcoming 13th season amidst the divorce rumors.

Together, Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, 32, with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. While Kyle is best known as former child star/actress/reality star, Mauricio owns a successful real estate agency, The Agency, in Beverly Hills. Alexia and Farrah work on The Agency and star alongside their dad in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, which premiered its first season in 2022.

This story is developing…