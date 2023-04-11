Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Addresses Divorce Rumors

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, was spotted leaving the gym without her wedding ring many fans speculated that her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, 52, might be on the rocks. And on Apr. 10, her real estate mogul spouse set the record straight during an interview on the podcast, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. “We’re not getting divorced,” he told the RHOC star. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”



“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” Mauricio explained, seemingly referring to The US Sun‘s article from Feb. 15. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.” When Tamra asked if he chooses to ignore the speculation in his marriage or if he addresses it, the 52-year-old revealed it was Kyle’s co-stars that brought it up first.

“It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up,” he said. “They really bought it up to Kyle which is kind of b***** and super mean particularly the girls because they know exactly what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.” The businessman added that her co-stars and friends have likely had a similar ringless photo taken and are aware that the stories are “B.S.”, which makes it more unfortunate that they would bring it up on the show. “In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin,” the longtime Bravo hunk said, before adding, “yeah I don’t know what to tell you.”

Kyle’s husband of nearly three decades even clarified to the RHOBH alum that he doesn’t “expect” his wife to wear her diamond wedding ring to her fitness classes. “I don’t expect her to wear her ring next time she’s out with you Teddi,” Mauricio continued. “When you guys are working out and coming from the yoga lessons.” Tamra also seemingly addressed the Ozempic weight loss rumors surrounding Kyle. “Well maybe the ring was too big. Kyle has lost weight recently and people are up in arms about her weight loss,” she said, to which Mauricio added, “she looks great!”

Mauricio’s interview on Monday comes amid the release of his debut book, The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business & Life Through Dedication, Determination & Disruption, which was released on Apr. 11. In the book, The Agency founder details his journey to success on opening up his own real estate brokerage after he had a falling out with Kathy Hilton‘s husband, Rick Hilton. Mauricio used to work for Rick at his company, however, in recent years the latter has branched out and built his own empire. Kyle’s husband also stars on the Netflix reality show, Buying Beverly Hills, with their daughter Alexia, 26, and Kyle’s oldest, Farrah Aldjufrie, 34.