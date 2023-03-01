Melissa Gorga Slams ‘BS’ Rumors She Said Kyle Richards Was On Ozempic: I ‘Never Said’ That

The Ozempic drama continues! Melissa Gorga, 43, was accused of saying that fellow Housewife Kyle Richards, 54, has been taking the weight loss drug, which Kyle has denied over and over again. But Melissa insisted that she never said that about Kyle, calling the rumors “BS” in a statement on her Instagram Story on February 28.

“What’s happening in the press?!! Guys! Don’t believe the BS. I Never said @kylerichards18 was on ozempic,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said. Melissa added, “I said she looks so amazing that i thought she was!! But she has totally confirmed that she’s not! The girl is working for it. 🙌🏼💪🏼 Give the lady some credit! We are laughing at all of this. We are good ❤️.”

Melissa and Kyle are friends from season 1 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, so fans were surprised about the miscommunication over the Ozempic situation. It all started during Melissa’s interview on Jeff Lewis‘ radio show in January, where the mom-of-three admitted that she initially believed the rumors that Kyle was taking Ozempic. “I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, she’s taking that stuff,” Melissa said on the show, noting that she changed her mind once Kyle denied taking the drug. “And then, when she said that, I’m like, ‘Oh Okay maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know,” Melissa said. “I didn’t even text her and ask her.”

Kyle eventually addressed Melissa’s comments on Feb. 27. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an Instagram of herself wearing a pink mini dress, and a fan said in the comments section that she was lying about taking Ozempic, claiming that Kyle’s “fellow Housewives have told on you.” That’s when Kyle brought Melissa into the conversation, telling the fan, “This is not true. MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing. Another Housewife from a different franchise, aka Melissa, stated she assumed I was but then texted an apology to me.”

On so many occasions, Kyle has explained that she lost weight from cutting out alcohol, sugar and carbs, and not from using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication often abused to lose weight. During her Jan. 19 Amazon Live session, the Bravo star listed her exercise routine before taking aim at the gossip. “Like I said, [I do not use] Ozempic or that other one that starts with an M,” she noted. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.’ ”

Kyle also detailed her daily fitness routine when she spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 1. “I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day,” she said. “Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough.”