Kyle Richards Reveals Her Workout Schedule After Shutting Down Claim She Took Ozempic To Lose Weight

“My workout routine, I shake it up,” said Kyle Richards during a Jan. 19 Amazon Live with her teenage daughter, Portia. Kyle, 54, and Portia, 14, spoke about beauty and fitness, resulting in the Halloween Ends star sharing that she tries “something different every day” in the gym. “I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased the weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or, depending on the weather, I will run on the treadmill.”

Kyle also touched upon a drama from earlier in the month when followers accused her of using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, to lose weight. “Like I said, [I do not use] Ozempic or that other one that starts with an M,” she said. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.'”

“I thought maybe [I’d diet] just for a little while, and then I thought, ‘You know what? I feel so good,'” she added. “Now that I’ve already lost the weight I wanted to lose – I’m not trying to lose any more – I, of course, will have birthday cake or some pasta, but actually, to be honest, once in a blue moon.”

“I am not following the keto diet,” she added. “Just basically, I eat protein, vegetables, fruit, and carbs once in a while. But I do eat fruits and vegetables all the time, and I really love cereal.”

At the start of January, Kyle squashed some budding fan rumors that her recent weight loss was a byproduct of plastic surgery or by Ozempic, which has been making headlines for being used to cut weight. “I am NOT on Ozempic,” Kyle wrote on an Instagram of her girlfriends after a workout, per E! News. “Never have been.”

Later in the month, when Page Six posted a photo of her to Instagram, fans theorized that the body was the product of plastic surgery. “I have never tried Ozempic, and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May,” said Kyle. “I’m honest about what I do. “But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better, then pop off, sister.”