Kyle Richards Straddles Naked Man On Wild ‘Photobook’ Magazine Cover: Photos

Kyle Richards just landed the cover of Photobook Magazine and the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not disappoint. The 53-year-old posed on the cover wearing a strapless, plunging black and silver sequin gown while another cover photo showed her straddling a completely naked, two-time world kickboxing champion, Thomas Canestraro.

On the cover, which was shot by celebrity photographer, Mike Ruiz, Kyle looked stunning wearing a huge metal silver choker necklace and matching metal hand jewelry by Lory Sun. The photo was taken of her from the front as she straddled Thomas, who was naked, showing off his backside. In the photo, you can see Thomas’s back and his full bare butt while Kyle wrapped her arms around his head and body. However, the magazine noted that Thomas wasn’t actually naked, he was in fact, wearing his underwear which was then removed in Photoshop.

In another photo from the shoot, which was styled by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Alison Hernon, Kyle wore a strapless sequin corset dress that had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the sparkly frock with a slicked-back high ponytail, a metallic smokey eye, thick black cat-eye liner, and a glossy nude lip.

While this was definitely a racy shoot for the reality star, the magazine noted, “Out of tremendous respect for her husband, Mauricio [Umansky], she video called him from the shoot to get the thumbs up that she posed with a model who appears to be nude. He assured her that he was OK with it if she was.”