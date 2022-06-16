Andy Cohen Accidentally Reveals Kyle Richards’ Secret Plastic Surgery On Live TV: Watch

Andy Cohen experienced a huge “oops” moment on the June 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen while chatting with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. “How’s the breast reduction working out?” Andy, 54, asked Kyle, 53. “Well, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy,” she immediately responded while moving uncomfortably in her chair.

The author and television host began to profusely apologize as soon as he realized he made a mistake and seemed genuinely shocked no one else knew. Andy explained that Kyle often texted him about it, which made him think it was not under wraps. Kyle assured Andy she was not mad because although she said she is an incredible secret keeper, she noted she “can’t keep a secret about” herself.

Since the news was officially out, Kyle, the older sister of actress and reality star Denise Richards, spilled all the beans about her recent plastic surgery. “I had a breast reduction surgery. I’ve never had implants, [but] I had double D’s, no implants,” she explained. “I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra again in my life.’ And here I am.” She added that “you can’t really tell” her breasts are smaller because “they’re still swollen.” Comedian Chloe Fineman, 33, who was also a guest on the show, agreed. “They are not very small,” she repeated twice.

Kyle has been open about the work she has had done in the past, including a nose job in 2020. “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in November, per Bravo. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top,” she added.

That was the second time Kyle had work done on her nose, as she originally went under the knife in 2006. “My nose bothered me for a long time,” she told Us Weekly in March 2013. “The surgery made me feel better.” In addition to two nose jobs, Kyle confirmed she had liposuction in 2012 to help reduce her love handles. She told Us that she was “very happy with the results.”

Kyle is no stranger to Botox either, and in 2020, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke joked that Kyle “dragged” her into a Botox appointment in 2017. “I had never gotten Botox before. I was 47 and I had never done it!” she told Page Six.