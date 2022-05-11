Amy Schumer Wears Black Corset After Liposuction: ‘I Want To Feel Hot’

Amy Schumer, 40, is ready for her “Hot girl summer!” The comedian embraced her figure in a new Instagram snap where she donned a black corset and wrote about life after a C-section, hysterectomy, and liposuction.

Approaching things with her usual humor, Amy sauntered into her home gym area wearing a waist-cinching corset, high heels, and dark shades. She oozed confidence in the black ensemble, which hugged her hourglass body and showed off her toned legs. The Trainwreck star reflected on her transformation in her caption, writing, “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

Amy has been super open about her body journey. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in March, she explained, “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.” Amy, who revealed she was 170 lbs with her Instagram followers in March, also wanted to be open about getting work done, telling the paper, “Everybody on camera is doing this s***, I just wanted to be real about it.”

She shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, telling fans, “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

View Related Gallery 'Life & Beth': Photos Of Amy Schumer's New Series Life & Beth -- “We’re Grieving” - Episode 102 -- Beth and Matt head to Long Island to arrange a fast funeral for her mother. Beth starts to dig through her past. Beth (Amy Schumer), shown. (Photo by: Jeong Park/Hulu) Life & Beth -- “The Sign” - Episode 101 -- The cracks in every aspect of Beth’s seemingly great but unfulfilling life are starting to show when she gets earth-shattering news that will upend it altogether. Beth (Amy Schumer) and Jane (Laura Benanti), shown. (Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

Amy made sure her other surgeries had healed before pursuing the cosmetic procedure, though. “I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo?” she told Chelsea. “And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good.”