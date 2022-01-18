Amy Schumer Rocks A One-Piece Swimsuit & Reveals She Weighs 170 Lbs. After Lipo

The comedian celebrated getting her strength back after a difficult two and a half years in a beautiful pair of photos in a sexy bathing suit.

Amy Schumer stunned for a beautiful beach day, where she celebrated feeling stronger and losing weight after a number of different procedures. The 40-year-old comedian detailed her journey and health issues with a triumphant Instagram post on Tuesday January 18, where she celebrated getting her strength back, in a series of photos, where she sported a long-sleeved black one-piece bathing suit.

The Trainwreck star admitted to fans that she was finally feeling well after almost three difficult years. She also thanked her doctors that helped her with endometriosis, liposuction, and acupuncture with many thanks! “I feel good. Finally,” she admitted, before beginning her thanks. On her story, she posted the same beach photos, with one noting that she weighs 170 pounds after everything she’s been through.

Of course, being a comedian, Amy made a small joke about how reproductive issues dominated her life for almost three years, as she thanked everyone who stuck by her. “[N]ever thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” she wrote in the caption.

Amy has been open about some of the health issues she’s faced since she had her son Gene David in 2019. She explained how her and her husband Chris Fischer had conceived their son through IVF, and it was intense for her. “IVF was really tough on me,” she said in an August 2020 interview on the Sunday Today With Willie Geist podcast. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”

Despite earlier saying that she didn’t plan on being pregnant again, Amy did admit that her and Chris were trying for a second baby during an April 2021 interview on Ellen. Amy revealed that the couple were “trying to figure it out” during a brief and vague response on the show, so maybe Gene will have a younger sibling at some point!