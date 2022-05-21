‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Best Characters: From Drew Barrymore To Lauren Boebert

The immensely talented Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman has proven to be an amazing character actress. The comedian has been blowing us away with her clever impressions of some of Hollywood’s most popular stars in some seriously funny recent sketches. Watch some of Chloe’s most impressive characters on ‘SNL’ here.

Drew Barrymore

Perhaps her most memorable character to date, Chloe blew the audience away with her spot on Drew Barrymore impression in the sketch “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I am just like you. A boho free spirit mommy mother movie star since I was six,” Chloe says, moving her mouth to the side, bobbing her head, and pitching her voice upwards in a manner that made her sound exactly like Drew. She even showed us her dance moves while she posed as the actress, encapsulating her quirky mannerisms.

Timothee Chalamet

In a hilarious at-home quarantine sketch during the start of the pandemic in 2020, we took a look inside Chloe’s personal closet while she unleashed some of her best impressions yet. She nailed Timothee Chalamet‘s body language, shy demeanor, and deep laugh while even briefly speaking in a French accent! She also shockingly resembled the young actor’s fashion sense when she wore a tousled short black wig, a backwards baseball cap, and navy blue hoodie.

Carole Baskin

In the same sketch parodying the online education business Masterclass, we see Chloe in a long wavy blonde wig and beaded headband as the notorious Carole Baskin. In the skit, she films herself while riding a bike and breaking out into a chant with a voice that is highly reminiscent of Baskin’s. She even dances in the video, accurately mimicking Baskin’s sporadic movements.

Britney Spears

In an amusing cold open, Chloe shows us her finest Britney Spears impression. In the skit, Chloe nails Britney’s chipper voice, bright facial expressions, and warmhearted vibes as she twirls away on stage in a cherry red dress while flipping her hair. “Remember six months ago when everyone was like ‘we need to get her out of this conservatorship?'” she quipped. “And now you’re like, ‘someone’s still gonna check on her right?’ Well don’t worry, I’m finally free!” she cheered as the crowd applauded.

Lauren Boebert

Playing the pro-gun Republican representative, Chloe perfects Lauren Boebert’s straightforward tone and intense stare in a brown wig and glasses, all while managing to not break character. “Remember, guns don’t kill people. People people people,” she sharply retorted to the camera before it panned out.