Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Has A Special Easter Message For Her Baby On SNL: Watch

Chloe Fineman was back to do her best impression of Britney Spears on the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live and she nailed it once again. For the cold open of the show, Bowen Yang showed up as the Easter Bunny to introduce his famous friends who would like to “share their hopes for this Easter season.” The pregnant pop princess played to perfection by Chloe had a special message for fans, including one about the arrival of her baby.

Happy Easter from this very interesting collection of people! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/CVGNLdfsyW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

“I bet you didn’t know I could do this,” Britney first asked the audience before spinning around and doing choreographed hand motions, ala her Instagram video dancing. She then went on to reference her court-appointed conservatorship which ended back in November. “Remember six months ago when everyone was like ‘We need to get her out of this conservatorship, and now you’re like ‘Someone’s still gonna check on her right?’ Well, don’t worry, I’m finally free and I’m having a baby! I just pray my baby is born happy, healthy and with the power of attorney.”

Dr. Fauci, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Elon Musk showed up as well to give their thoughts on the season of renewal and regeneration. Elon said he was trying to buy the holiday of Easter, which was a reference to his recent attempt to purchase Twitter. He made a crack about offering an exorbitant amount of the marshmallow candies Peeps in exchange for the right to own Easter. He then laughed maniacally at his own joke.

The cold open was the first sketch of the episode being hosted by Lizzo. Not only was Lizzo hosting the show, but she was the musical guest as well, which marked her second time following a 2019 stint when Eddie Murphy returned to host. She joins a very VIP group of musicians who have pulled double duty as both host and musical guest, including Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, who both did it twice, and Justin Timberlake, who took the challenge three times.