Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Declares ‘We Did It’ As She Celebrates Freedom On ‘SNL’

#FreedBritney was the theme of ‘SNL’s cold open, as Chloe Fineman reprised her rendition of the pop star while celebrating the end of her conservatorship.

Chloe Fineman revived her impression of Britney Spears, 39, on the heels of the news that the real-life Brit’s conservatorship finally ended. The appearance was a brief addition at the end of a cold open that featured Aidy Bryant‘s Ted Cruz interacting with Sesame Street characters about their experience taking the vaccine and COVID-19.

After Chris Redd‘s Oscar the Grouch explained how he was spending his COVID money, Chloe appeared. “And don’t forget about our word of the day…Freedom with Miss Britney Spears,” Aidy’s Ted motioned as Chloe’s Britney popped out in a pink bandage dress. “Oh my god you guys, we did it,” she excitedly said as she twirled around.

Chloe has played the pop star since 2020, debuting her take on Britney during a hilarious MasterClass inspired sketch where the Louisiana native cracked jokes about her garage burning down. She later appeared as Britney in April 2020 when she twerked with Chris Redd‘s Lil Nas X during a hysterical spoof talk show. One thing fans can agree one: she nails the essence of our Brit Brit, right down to the voice.

Britney has been making headlines all week in light of her 13 year long conservatorship finally coming to an end. The “Toxic” singer has been actively fighting against the legal arrangement, which was put in place after her 2007 breakdown by her father Jamie Spears, 69. While Britney remained quiet about the situation for years, fans began to question if she was sending signals or secret messages in bizarre Instagram posts — eventually birthing the #FreeBritney movement after the Britney’s Gram podcast broadcast an anonymous voice message from a law firm staffer who confirmed that everything the hosts had been discussing was true.

The Crossroads actress finally acknowledged that she was unable to have the freedom she desired via Instagram earlier this year, eventually breaking her silence in court with two back-to-back court dates. While in front of Judge Brenda J. Penny, Britney alleged that she had been “forced” to work under her father’s control, comparing him to a “sex trafficker.” Jamie stepped down from the role of conservator of her estate in August, and filed papers (as did Britney) to terminate the legal arrangement in recent weeks.

Britney was over-the-moon once the conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, thanking her supportive fans via Instagram. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” she began over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles Supreme Court. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she wrote, with prayer, sun and hands-up emojis.