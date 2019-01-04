Jamie Spears: 5 Things To Know About Britney Spears’ Dad Suffering From Life-Threatening Illness

Get well soon, Mr. Spears! We’re sharing 5 things to know about the father of Britney Spears, who nearly died last year, according to the singer.

Britney Spears, 37, the reigning princess of pop, shared a heartbreaking message with fans on Jan. 4, revealing just how sick her father, Jamie Spears, 66, has been. In the shocking post, shared to both Twitter and Instagram, the singer said that not only has her pops been in the hospital, but he nearly died. As a result, the singer cancelled every date of her upcoming Domination shows, the Vegas residency that was set to take place at the Park MGM hotel. As fans send Brit’s fam well wishes, here’s 5 things to know about the man who raised a music legend.

1. Jamie raised his famous daughter in the small town of Kentwood, Louisiana.

He married Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears in 1975. They later divorced in 2002, but then reconciled in 2010. In addition to Brit, they share children Bryan James and Jamie Lynn Spears.

2. Britney has credited him to saving her life.

Following Britney’s 2007 psychiatric breakdown, Jamie gave up his job to look after his daughter. Brit later said: “I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. I owe him my life,” according to Metro.

3. He once hung out with Jonah Hill.

He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. Jonah revealed in an interview with MTV News that they even watched football together.

4. He has been at the helm of Brit’s court-ordered conservatorship since 2008.

The Grammy winner has been under the guidance of the conservatorship since 2008. However, in 2018, reports surfaced that claimed Jamie was looking to end his daughter’s conservatorship. “Jamie is actively consulting with Britney’s medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It’s just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion.”

5. Britney’s message about her father was incredibly honest.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time,” part of her message read.