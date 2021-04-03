Chloe Fineman’s Britney Applauds Lil Nas X For Giving God An ‘Equal Opportunity’ Lap Dance On ‘SNL’

Chloe’s Britney put Chris Redd’s ‘Lil Nas X,’ Pepe Le Pew, and Pete Davidson’s ‘Matt Gaetz’ in the hot seat for this hilarious cold open!

Chloe Fineman‘s Britney Spears is quickly becoming a Saturday Night Live favorite! This week’s installment of her spoof talk show included several high profile guests, including Chris Redd‘s Lil Nas X, Pete Davidson‘s Matt Gaetz, Kate McKinnon‘s Pepe Le Pew and, allegedly, God himself! Before getting to the good stuff, however, the pop star wanted to clear up one rumor that’s been floating around in the news this week: that she doesn’t write her own Instagram captions.

Chloe’s Brit quickly welcomed Chris’ Lil Nas X out, where she got to a hot topic of his own: his new Nike show that allegedly contains a questionable ingredient. “I want to start with your new Satan shoes. Is it true they’re made with human blood?” she pondered, before also getting to his latest music video. “People are also freaking out about your new music video where you go to hell and twerk on the devil. Why are they so upset?”

After responding that he’s just a “typical gay country entrepreneur,” Chloe’s Brit wanted to know if he would give a lap dance to God to just, “even things out.” Without hesitation, Chris’ Lil Nas X showed off his dance moves on an actor playing God. “I just want to remind people was not the real God. That was just my friend Gary,” he reasoned.

please welcome @LilNasX to Oops, You Did It Again pic.twitter.com/Ogz74KYlbK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya, 32, hosted Saturday Night Live and Grammy winner St. Vincent, 38, was scheduled to perform performed. The ex-girlfriend of Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne marked her second appearance on the NBC sketch show, also performing at Studio 8H back in 2014. This marks her first appearance on the show since earning her second Grammy alongside longtime Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff in 2019, which was for “Masseducation” in the Best Rock Song category.

Season 46 of SNL kicked off strong with its political segments, with the one-and-only Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden for the first few episodes of the season! Unfortunately for fans, the Canadian-born actor was only meant to appear for a limited amount of episodes. “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Jim tweeted after it was announced he wouldn’t continue to appear on the season. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” he added.

SNL alum Maya Rudolph has also been at the forefront as Vice President Kamala Harris, absolutely nailing her impression (right down to the Converse chuck sneakers). Maya even appeared as host for the hilarious March 27 episode, where Martin Short guest-starred as Kamala’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Other highlights from the star-studded season include hosts Adele, Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and Schitts Creek star Dan Levy, as well as musical guests Nick Jonas, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Thee Stallion! The 46th season of the series saw SNL‘s return to its Studio 8H home at NBC in New York City after a trio of At-Home shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.