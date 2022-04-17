Lizzo Stuns In Sequin Ensemble For Her New Song ‘About Damn Time’ On SNL: Watch

Although it’s been three years since Lizzo last performed on Saturday Night Live, the hitmaker looked like she’s been singing at Studio 8H on the regular during the show’s April 16 episode! With a bevy of backup dancing beauties, Lizzo shook up the audience with her brand-new single “About Damn Time.” The disco-heavy ditty has already been deemed the “song of the summer” on social media and Lizzo certainly put on a show worthy of such an honor.

“It’s bad bitch o’ clock/Yeah, it’s thick thirty, I been through a lot but I’m still flirty,” Lizzo began the performance. After a few more verses about “tryna bring out the fabulous,” Lizzo broke it down with her flute, as the Detroit native is classically trained in the instrument.

Lizzo’s second time performing as musical guest– her first was in 2019 when Eddie Murphy returned to host — came days after she announced her latest album. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (April 14), the “Water Me” hitmaker shared the cover art for the album called Special, her fourth studio effort out on July 15. She also gushed about it to Variety, saying she’s “proud” of how it evolved. “It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date,” she added. “I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

It’s definitely been one busy week for the artist — or “Lizzo Week” as she coined it on her Instagram — as her new line of shapewear called Yitty also made its debut. To let her fans know about the body-positive endeavor, Lizzo flooded her Instagram with photos of herself wearing the inclusive garb. “I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body,” she wrote alongside on post. “I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”

To put a cherry on top of all the great Lizzo news, the singer’s new Amazon Prime dance competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls, debuted recently and it’s getting all the love from both the critics and the fans. It’s about damn time, Lizzo! And we’re here for it!