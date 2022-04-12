Pregnant Britney Spears Bares Her Stomach In Crop Tops Before She ‘Really Starts Showing’

Britney Spears is baring her growing baby bump in a new video as she shows off numerous stylish outfits, gearing up to be a mom again!

Britney Spears is ready to be a mom again, and she’s showing off some fabulous fashions in the process! The 40-year-old took to Instagram Tuesday to “model” off some clothes before she would “really start showing” from her pregnancy. She began the video lookbook with a purple floral long sleeve crop top with grey flared pants. She paired those same pants again in the montage with a burgundy red long sleeve crop and a tied up long sleeve white button down.

I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” the pop star joked. “Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???” Brit also talked in her caption about the pink flower she wore around her neck for some of the looks, which was apparently a shout-out to Sarah Jessica Parker . The “Toxic” singer also showed off a black-and-red-heart-printed mini dress and two office chic looks featuring the white button down and a black pencil skirt. “

The post sharing her latest outfit choices comes after Brit shared the news of her being pregnant with her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in an Instagram post on Monday, April 11. Britney, who shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, explained that she “lost so much weight” before the couple went to Miami, and Sam jokingly told her that she was “food pregnant” before she got a positive pregnancy test.

Sam then confirmed the pregnancy news himself with a post of his own, revealing how excited he is to become a father. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏,” he wrote on Instagram.

The third child for Brit comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. The news was especially emotional for her considering how, during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, Brit told of being allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant. Lucky for the “Lucky” star, she’s now free to live life on her own terms and bring another baby into the world!