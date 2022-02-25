Britney Spears Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Making Music Again 3 Months After Ending Conservatorship 

Fans have been begging for new music from Britney Spears since the termination of her conservatorship, and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what’s in the works!

Britney Spears, 40, hasn’t released music since 2016’s Glory — and fans are eagerly waiting for new tunes from the legendary pop star. It turns out their dreams may not be far off, as source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Louisiana native has “every intention” of getting back into the studio since the end of her conservatorship.

“She’s had all these emotions boiling up inside for as long as she can remember and it’s very therapeutic and cathartic to get it all off her chest and release the pressure she’s been feeling,” the insider said, referencing the 13 year long legal arrangement which rendered Britney unable to make decisions for herself. The conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in Nov. 2021. “Britney hasn’t had a voice and she still has so much to say,” they also said.

“That’s one of the main reasons she’s always had a love and passion for music because that’s another avenue which allows her to express herself,” they explained. “Britney has every intention on making music and performing again. She always said that she would never work as long as her dad was in control of her conservatorship. But things are different now and she’s excited to get back to what she knows and loves best.”

Outside of Glory, Britney also released hit albums Circus (2008) and Femme Fatale (2011), in addition to fronting world tours for both projects. She kicked off her Britney: Piece Of Me residency in Dec. 2013, which ran for four years — marking one of the most successful Las Vegas shows in history with revenue of over $137 million.

During her conservatorship case, however, Brit alleged she was “forced” to work by her father Jamie Spears — and vowed that she would not take a stage until she had her freedom back. Just ahead of the termination, Brit also took another major step in her personal life, announcing her engagement to long time boyfriend Sam Asghari in Sept. 2021! The pair began dating after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” with Tinashe.

“Now that her father doesn’t have control over her career anymore, she is excited about getting back to what she loves the most,” a second source tells HL. “She knows that she has so much support and so many people have been offering to help her when she decides to produce a new album,” they added.

Britney has seemingly also been teasing new projects via Instagram, most notably something dubbed “Red” or “Project Rose” over the last few months. “She isn’t rushing anything, but she has been writing music and she has been back in the studio. She’s ready to give her fans what they want and deserve for helping to save her life, which is the music that turned them into fans in the first place.”