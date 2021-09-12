Britney Spears Engaged To BF Sam Asghari & Gushes She ‘Can’t Believe It’ — See Gorgeous Ring

Britney Spears is engaged to her longtime BF! The pop star showed off her gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram as she posted alongside Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears, 39, is set to be a bride again! The Oops!…I Did It Again singer revealed she’s engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years Sam Asghari, 27, via Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12. Britney posted a video as she posed alongside Sam, flashing her circle cut ring for the camera. She looked over the moon as she silently gushed and smiled next to her handsome beau.

“Look at that, you like it?” Sam asked her towards the end of the video, as Britney gushed, “Yeah!” before the audio cut off. The Lousiana native also expressed her excitement in her Instagram caption, posting, “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” along with a slew of engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. Sam also confirmed the news via Instagram, posting a photo of Britney holding up her fourth ringer (wearing the ring, of course) the camera. The pop star mimicked a flipping the bird pose as she kissed her fiancé at the same time. HollywoodLife can also confirm the engagement via source close to the singer.

Britney also appeared to debut a hair makeover in the video, rocking a bright cherry red highlights under her usual blonde locks! She matched her her red french style manicure to her new hair as she flashed her hands to the camera, doing a variety of poses and dance moves. She added her favorite choker style necklace to her look, along with a ruffled pink top. Meanwhile, Sam appeared to be wearing a fitted orange golf short showing off his toned arm muscles.

The big news comes after speculation that Sam — who began dating Britney after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” party music video back in 2016 — was going to pop the question after he was spotted at Cartier in Beverly Hills on Sept. 2. The model looked dapper in a classic navy blue tracksuit and sneakers as he perused various ring cases, seemingly looking for the perfect one.

It’s unclear if he made a purchase that day, however, rumors continued to swirl after a ring photo appeared on his Instagram account and then vanished on Friday, Sept. 10. The stunning ring — which seems to be the same one Britney was wearing in her video — had the word “Lioness” engraved. In recent months, Sam has posted lion related imagery in reference to his leading lady, who has been fighting against her legal conservatorship for months. After the photo was deleted, Sam claimed he was “hacked” and that the image was “photoshopped.” He added, “calm down everyone!”

During Britney’s bombshell court testimony, she opened up about her desire to get married again and have more children. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said to Judge Brenda J. Penny on June 23, alleging that she has an IUD in place to prevent pregnancy that her conservators — including Jamie Spears, 68 — refuse to let her take out. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she…they don’t want me to have another baby,” she added.

Sam revealed he was on the same page as Britney about having kids in a solo interview with Forbes earlier this year. “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” he said back in March. “I don’t mind becoming a father…My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting,” he also said.

This will be the second marriage for Britney: she was wed to ex Kevin Federline, 43, from 2004 to 2007. The couple share two sons together: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. Before Kevin, Britney dated ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 40, from 1999 – 2002. Congratulations to Britney on this happy news!