Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Says He Wants To Be ‘A Young Dad’: ‘I Want The Next Step’

Sam Asghari sees fatherhood in his future. “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” the 27-year-old said in a new interview with Forbes magazine when reflecting on his priorities. “I don’t mind becoming a father…My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting,” he added in the piece, which was published on Saturday, Mar. 6. His girlfriend Britney Spears, 39, is mom to two sons from her former marriage to Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Acting is, of course, how he met his girlfriend of five years: back in 2016, the pop star hand picked Sam to star in her “Slumber Party” music video with Tinashe. “My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up’,” he remembered. “I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there,” he added, noting wasn’t keen to do “another music video” after also appearing in Fifth Harmony‘s “Work From Home.”

Britney and Sam struck up a romance shortly after and have been inseparable ever since. The pair have shared glimpses of their sweet relationship in Instagram, including a Maui getaway in November to celebrate her birthday. The “Slave 4 U” singer shared a cute series of throwback photos on Feb. 23 of the two snuggling and laughing on a private jet heading to the Hawaiian Island. On photos of his own, Sam wrote, “Hang loose trip to paradise to celebrate lioness’s Early Birthday” along with a heart eye emoji.

While the model and actor — who founded the Asghari Fitness program — occasionally posts about Britney, he confessed he is “very careful” about what he shares. “I do it authentically. Whether it’s an occasion or a photo or video that I like, I post it on social media but I’m very careful when it comes to my personal life. I’m very protective of that,” he said. “I think the best way you can be on social media is to be as natural as possible. It’s very important that when you’re happy with your personal life, you want to share it and you want people to see it because you’re proud of it and you want to show it off, but it’s also very important to keep and maintain your privacy because it’s called a personal relationship or life for a reason,” he also added.

Recently, Britney shared an adorable photo of herself and the boys on a hike near her Thousand Oaks home. It was a rare recent look at Sean and Jayden, both of whom are taller than their pop star mom! “It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now!!!!” she gushed in an Instagram caption on Mar. 2. “it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast….I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!” she added.

As for expanding her brood, sources have previously spilled to HollywoodLife that the topic has come up with Sam. “There has been talk between Brit and Sam on having children, especially before she turns forty but that is in no way going to make or break their relationship if they have one or not,” an insider told us in May 2020. “Britney is head over heels in love with Sam, he’s been such a rock for her…You would never know that he’s so much younger than she is because he’s so mature and grounded. She would love to marry him one day and have a baby with him.”

While under a conservatorship, which was the topic of NYT‘s buzzy documentary Framing Britney Spears, the Louisana native cannot marry without the permission of her father Jamie Spears. The documentary has further ignited the #FreeBritney movement, prompting Sam to speak out in his girlfriend’s defense. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie [Spears] is a total dick,” Sam wrote via Instagram on Feb. 9. “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” he added.